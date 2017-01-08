Wrestling promotion changes venues

SCW has moved to the Rock and Roll pool hall in Kiln. (Photo source: WLOX)

A Coastal wrestling promotion is changing locations.

Southern Championship Wrestling - otherwise known as SCW - has moved its location from the VFW building in Bay St. Louis to the Rock and Roll Pool Hall in Kiln.

Several matches are held every night, with food and drinks served at the venue. Professional wrestlers from across the coast compete on a weekly basis.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the first bell rings around 7 p.m. All ages are invited to attend.

