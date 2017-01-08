2 suspects on the run following attempted robbery

For the third time in as many weeks, another Dollar General store on the Coast has become a victim of crime.

According Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson, two male suspects armed with a gun attempted to rob the Dollar General store at 11007 County Farm Road in Gulfport on Jan. 7.

Nothing was taken from the store during the late night robbery attempt, and the two suspects escaped.

Community members say they were shaken up by the crime.

"I live across the street so I heard the alarms," said one resident. "I'm there almost every day. I know the ladies really well there and when I contacted to check they were shook up, but were ok....police showed up about 10 mins[sic] after it happened."

The incident follows three additional robbery attempts at separate Dollar General stores; two in Gulfport and one in D'Iberville.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Harrison County Sheriff's Department at 228-896-3000.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.