Disabled woman rescued from burning apartment in Biloxi

An elderly disabled woman is safe after neighbors rescued her from a burning apartment building Sunday morning.

The fire began shortly before 8 a.m. at McDonnell Avenue Apartments in Biloxi. Residents at the apartment complex say they woke up just after 7 a.m. to the sound of smoke alarms blaring.     

A maintenance person with Mississippi Housing Authority says the fire was caused by the elderly woman's oxygen tank. He says the flames were contained to one apartment, which mostly suffered water damage from attempts to put the fire out.

The woman was treated by AMR at the scene but neighbors say she was alert when they got her out of the apartment, despite all of the smoke.

