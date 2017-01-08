Disabled woman rescued from burning apartment in Biloxi

An elderly disabled woman was rescued by neighbors Sunday morning after a fire broke out in her Biloxi apartment. (Photo source: WLOX News Now)

An elderly disabled woman is safe after neighbors rescued her from a burning apartment building Sunday morning.

I talked to the upstairs neighbors of the fire, they describe the morning as "eventful" — Janel Forte (@JanelWLOX) January 8, 2017

The fire began shortly before 8 a.m. at McDonnell Avenue Apartments in Biloxi. Residents at the apartment complex say they woke up just after 7 a.m. to the sound of smoke alarms blaring.

He says it caught on fire spread along the carpet - then ignited the couch - but he says the damage inside the apt is minimal — Janel Forte (@JanelWLOX) January 8, 2017

A maintenance person with Mississippi Housing Authority says the fire was caused by the elderly woman's oxygen tank. He says the flames were contained to one apartment, which mostly suffered water damage from attempts to put the fire out.

Say besides the carpet - this is the bulk of the fire damage pic.twitter.com/cdY4Dezli3 — Janel Forte (@JanelWLOX) January 8, 2017

The woman was treated by AMR at the scene but neighbors say she was alert when they got her out of the apartment, despite all of the smoke.

We will continue to update this story as more details become available.

