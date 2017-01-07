New Year's adoption event a success for Jackson County Animal Shelter

Saving an animal, and giving it a forever home is exactly what brought dozens to the Jackson County Animal Shelter Saturday.

The Shelter held its third annual New Year's Resolution adoption event in Gautier at a time when there is an overabundance of animals available. Adoption Coordinator Maridee Mallette set a goal of at least 10 adoptions.

"We've got a lot of animals in right now, we are so packed with animals. So it's a good time," Mallette said, "It's good because people can't get here sometimes before 4 p.m. on the weekdays and before 2 p.m. on the weekends. So this way, they can get here until 6 p.m.So we have more adoptions."

The event had multiple animals available to just $25. That price included spaying and neutering, microchips, a free vet visit, and an id tag. It's what drew people like Katie Craven from Pascagoula.

"Oh, by far, like, it was $25," said Craven, "I don't want to buy a dog, I want to adopt him."

And Mallette was thrilled by the success. In all, 13 animals were adopted, and four kittens were fostered.

Mallette says that success has led the shelter to hold adoption events like this every first Saturday of the month in the future.

"Stay open late, and have calendars or food, stuff like that to entice people to come in and meet the animals," said Mallette.

