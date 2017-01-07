Annual MLK Coastwide Celebration underway

Boxing with Callahan Camp Fitness kicked off the celebration. (Photo source: Facebook)

South Mississippians are coming together the month of January to celebrate the legacy of one of history's most notable agents of change during the Civil Rights era.

The annual MLK Jr. Coastwide Celebration kicked off on Jan. 7 with a screening of "Hidden Figures", the story of three African American mathematicians at NASA; and a boxing seminar with Callahan Camp Fitness.

The month-long celebration includes panel discussions, youth summits, an inspirational church service, and a parade. The following events are scheduled:

Jan. 10: Changing Perception: When Women Talk

Climb CDC Cafe, Gulfport; 6:00 p.m.

Jan. 13: Changed By Grace Gospel Concert

Grace Temple Baptist Church, Gulfport; 6:00 p.m.

Jan. 14: Extraordinary Youth For Change Youth Summit

Magnolia Middle School, Moss Point; 9 a.m.

Jan. 14: Changing Through Empowerment Vision Board Experience

Hancock Bank Main Branch, Biloxi; 11:30 a.m.

Jan. 15: Creating Change: Sunday Inspirational Service with keynote speaker, Brandi Harvey

Biloxi Civic Center, 3 p.m.

Jan. 16: Changing The Beat: MLK Parade

Downtown Biloxi, 11 a.m.

Jan. 19: Changing Inequality: "America Divided" screening

Saenger Theater, Biloxi; 6 p.m.

Jan. 21: Changing The Narrative: Words Gone Wild

Almanett Hotel and Bistro, Gulfport; 8 p.m.

Jan. 27 - Feb. 4: Changing Through Art: A Raisin In The Sun

Biloxi Little Theater, tba

Jan. 29: A Changed Man: Man 2 Man Summit

St. Paul A.M.E., Gulfport; tba

For additional information about the celebration, visit Coastwide Martin Luther King Jr. Committee on Facebook, on visit www.mlkcoastwide.com/.

