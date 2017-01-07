Gulfport airline passengers react to Florida airport shooting

The rest of Saturday's flights at the airport were severely delayed due to weather conditions in other parts of the country. (Image Source: WLOX News)

It was quiet and calm at Gulfport-Biloxi International on Saturday, but that doesn't mean the minds of these passengers weren't still on high alert.

Just one day early, a Florida airport shooting left multiple people dead.

"I'm 19, never been on a plane before. Me and my family, we always drive everywhere we go, that's just how we are. I was kind of nervous about coming today, but then at the same time I just said God's on our side. So, I feel like it wouldn't happen over here," said Mona Lisa Simon.

Airport security wasn't heightened at Gulfport-Biloxi, but some passengers noticed more patrols in their departure cities.

"It seemed like there was a little bit more presence in the airports coming in from Texas. Once we got here, once we landed safely, I was happy," Eban Rolle.

Chante Renstrom was relieved once her daughter landed, and they met at baggage claim.

"I was so scared. I hope she's going to be okay. It's kind of scary," said Renstrom.

Renstrom's daughter, Alexis Montgomery, says she hadn't flown in more than a decade. Getting back on a plane just one day after the Ft. Lauderdale shooting was a bit unnerving.

"My stomach was feeling like I thought my stomach was hurting, but I think I had little butterflies a little bit," said Montgomery.

Another point of relief for Montgomery were her co-passengers. The flight was full of Navy Seabees, which helped put her mind at ease.

"I was a little nervous, but seeing all of them on the plane I felt so much better," said Montgomery.

The rest of Saturday's flights at the airport were severely delayed due to weather conditions in other parts of the country.

