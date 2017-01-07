Suspect in custody in connection with Vancleave woman's death

One day after a woman was found dead in Vancleave, one person is in custody.

Brandon Colby Smith, 32, was arrested on Sunday and charged with murder. Smith is accused of killing 30-year-old Elizabeth Corene Jones at her home on Ridgeland Road.

Smith was taken into custody by Gautier Police Sunday morning on unrelated charges. He is being held at the Jackson County Adult Detention Center without bond.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

No motive has been released at this time, the case is under investigation.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 228-769-3065 or 228-769-3063, or contact Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved