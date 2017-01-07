Police respond to 2 I-10 crashes, helicopter en route - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Police respond to 2 I-10 crashes, helicopter en route

HARRISON COUNTY, MS

Two separate accidents on Interstate 10 near mile marker 30 have delayed traffic. 

According to Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesperson Chase Elkins, the incidents involved a total of five vehicles. No information is available at this time about what may have caused the accidents.

A helicopter is en route to transport a victim, no details have been released at this time regarding injuries. 

