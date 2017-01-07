Gulfport woman hit, killed on Pass Road

For the second time in less than two months, a person is dead after being struck by a vehicle in the same area on Pass Road.

Authorities confirmed Saturday night that 61 year old Karen Haney of Gulfport died after being hit near the intersection of Pass Road and Ford Street in Gulfport.

Harrison County Coroner Gary Hargrove says Haney was pronounced dead on the scene at 6:50 p.m. Her death was ruled accidental.

Haney's death follows a similar incident that happened this past November when a pedestrian was hit in the same area.

Details are limited at this time, WLOX News Now is working to learn more. We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

