Biloxi Police request help ID'ing fraud suspects

Biloxi Police need help trying to identify the 2 men pictured here. (Photo source: Biloxi Police)

Authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying two men wanted in connection to a fraud investigation.

Biloxi Police say the suspects used a stolen credit card to make purchases at the Biloxi Walmart on Dec. 15, 2016. After completing the transactions, the men left the property in a silver sedan.

Anyone with any identifying information on the pictured suspects or vehicle is asked to contact authorities at 228-392-0641 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

