Power restored for 900 Coast Electric customers

It's a bit warmer for people who live off D'Iberville Boulevard. Around 900 Coast Electric customers in that area spent much of the pre-dawn hours in the dark. For three hours, they had no power and no heat. Coast Electric spokeswoman April Lollar told WLOX News Now the power was knocked out around 2:30 a.m.

"Our crews went out and found some wires down," said Lollar. "They got everything fixed and running, but then a few minutes later the power went out again. The crews then found more wire down."

Lollar said their teams worked to get the power back on as quick as possible. It came back on around 6:00 a.m.

Victor Williams will be live from D'Iberville on Good Morning Mississippi with the latest on the power outages.

