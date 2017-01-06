Friday HS basketball scores

Ernie Els may have hit his final shot at the Masters, and he hardly went out with a flourish.More >>
Ernie Els may have hit his final shot at the Masters, and he hardly went out with a flourish.More >>
Russell Westbrook's 42nd triple-double breaks Oscar Robertson's NBA record.More >>
Russell Westbrook's 42nd triple-double breaks Oscar Robertson's NBA record.More >>
The Biloxi Shuckers used solid pitching and timely hitting by Dustin DeMuth to defeat the Biscuits in Montgomery to improve to 3-0 on the season.More >>
The Biloxi Shuckers used solid pitching and timely hitting by Dustin DeMuth to defeat the Biscuits in Montgomery to improve to 3-0 on the season.More >>