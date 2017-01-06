Friday HS basketball scores

In a depleted Friday night basketball schedule because of inclement weather, the St. Martin Yellow Jackets pulled off an impressive comeback win over the D'Iberville Warriors.

Trailing by 10 going into the fourth quarter, St. Martin outscored D'Iberville 28-8 to beat the Warriors 54-44.

Elsewhere on the boys schedule, Gulfport defeated Harrison Central 80-70, while Biloxi won big over Hancock 70-29.

On the girls schedule, Harrison Central topped Gulfport 55-45, Biloxi took down Hancock 52-44, while St. Martin beat D'Iberville 57-42.

