South Mississippi winter weather: Shelter, flight and road updates

Following a week of heavy rain and subsequent flooding, South Mississippi residents are bundling up for a blast of winter weather.

Temperatures dipped into the low 20s overnight Saturday, with wind gusts at the WLOX studios registering in the single-digits throughout Sunday morning. Despite plenty of bright sunshine, the wind chill on Sunday will have it feeling like it's in the teens, even though it's in actually in the 40s.

With plunging temperatures nipping at noses across the Coast, law enforcement officials are warning drivers to stay off the roads if possible. Officials say it was calm throughout South Mississippi on the roadways overnight Friday. Although there were no icy roadways to report Saturday morning, officials say bridges and roads could become slick and advise anyone traveling to do so with extreme caution.

As residents prepare for cold weather, below is a running list of information to keep handy regarding weather, road, shelter information.

Advisories, warning, and watches have been issued in the following counties:

Wind Chill Advisory (in effect until 8 a.m. Sunday):

George

Stone

Hard Freeze Warning (through 6 p.m. Saturday):

Hancock

Harrison

Jackson

Pearl River

George

Stone

Cold weather shelters will remain open throughout the weekend, providing a warm place to sleep for anyone needing it. Here are a list of the shelters that are open in South Mississippi:

Gulfport Salvation Army, 2019 22nd St., (228) 374-8301 Open from 4 p.m. to 8 a.m.

D'Iberville Kenny Fournier Multi-Purpose Center, 10395 Auto Mall Pkwy. Open from 4:30 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Pascagoula Salvation Army, 317 Nathan Hale Ave. Open from 4 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Hancock County Old Spanish Trail Baptist Church, 5078 Hwy. 90, Bay St. Louis Open from 6 p.m. to 9 a.m. Call Hancock County Dispatch at 228-255-9191 for a ride to the church

Wiggins Stone County High School, 400 E Border Ave. Open from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m. Call 601-528-2720 for more information.



The two Salvation Army shelters will have snacks and coffee and will serve dinner at 6 p.m. Anyone wishing to stay overnight is required to fill out a registration form upon arrival and pass a breathalyzer test. The Seashore Mission, which operates the D'Iberville shelter, say they have cots and blankets to help keep people warm but do not have showers. If you'd like to volunteer at one of the Salvation Army shelters, click here to sign up.

More helpful links:

