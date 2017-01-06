Truck submerges in Biloxi pond; separate car crashes into police cruiser

Two people are safe after a vehicle crashed into in a pond Friday night.

According to officials, the vehicle somehow went off the road and submerged around 8:20 p.m. Friday at Old Highway 67 and Paradise Lane in Biloxi.

The two people inside of the car made it out with no injuries. Crews are currently working to pull the truck out of the pond.

As a Biloxi police officer was directing traffic at the scene, a separate car left roadway and crashed into the officer's car. There is no word of any injuries at this time.

Biloxi police are on the scene, as well as the Biloxi Fire Department and AMR.

