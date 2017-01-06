Run for Ari will help family of 4-year-old with inoperable brain tumors

James and Dawnn Rentrop say their niece, Ariana, was diagnosed with AT-RT cancer when she was just two. Shortly before Christmas, doctors discovered she had three inoperable tumors in her brain. (Photo source: WLOX)

The family of a 4-year-old South Mississippi girl battling a rare and aggressive form of cancer may not be able to treat her disease. But they are trying to help her family in another way.

James and Dawnn Rentrop say their niece, Ariana, was diagnosed with AT-RT cancer when she was just two. Shortly before Christmas, doctors discovered she had three inoperable tumors in her brain.

While doctors at St. Jude Children's Hospital are doing what they can to make Ariana comfortable, the Rentrops say they want to help Ariana's parents with any financial burdens they're facing. That's why they are putting on a 5k run to raise money.

"They were living a good healthy life, and then in mid-December got the devastating news that it had come back," Dawnn Rentrop said.

"You want to be focused on enjoying the time that you have and not really worried about how you're going to pay for dinner or where you are going to stay," James Rentrop said.

The 5-k Run for Ari will be held Saturday, February 4th at Fort Maurepas in Ocean Springs. Registration begins at 8 a.m. The run and walk will start at 9 a.m.

To register, visit the Run for Ari Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/events/1689961031295687/

