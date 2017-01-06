Winter weather cancels flights at GPT airport - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Winter weather cancels flights at GPT airport

By Cassie Archebelle, Executive Producer
The winter weather sweeping across the country is forcing several airlines to cancel flights in the United States. (Photo source: WLOX) The winter weather sweeping across the country is forcing several airlines to cancel flights in the United States. (Photo source: WLOX)
GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

The winter weather sweeping across the country is forcing several airlines to cancel flights in the United States. Two of those flights will impact travelers at the Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport.

An airport spokeswoman told WLOX News Now the 5:42 p.m. departing flight to Atlanta and the 9:56 p.m. arriving flight from Atlanta have been canceled. Georgia's governor has already declared a state of emergency in all counties ahead of the storm.

We'll keep you updated if any more flights are canceled.

    •   
