Winter weather cancels flights at GPT airport

The winter weather sweeping across the country is forcing several airlines to cancel flights in the United States. (Photo source: WLOX)

The winter weather sweeping across the country is forcing several airlines to cancel flights in the United States. Two of those flights will impact travelers at the Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport.

An airport spokeswoman told WLOX News Now the 5:42 p.m. departing flight to Atlanta and the 9:56 p.m. arriving flight from Atlanta have been canceled. Georgia's governor has already declared a state of emergency in all counties ahead of the storm.

We'll keep you updated if any more flights are canceled.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.