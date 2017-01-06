NOW ON GMM: Winter weather sweeping across the country - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

NOW ON GMM: Winter weather sweeping across the country

By Cassie Archebelle, Executive Producer
Winter weather is sweeping across the country. This morning two major storm systems are expected. The storm system that brought freezing temperatures and dumped feet of snow in the west is now headed east. While parts of the south are bracing for snowfall to start this weekend. We're expecting some chilly temperatures in South Mississippi this weekend. Meteorologist Eric Jeansonne tells you what you need to expect on Good Morning Mississippi. And Jonathan Brannan is live on GMM with how the coast is preparing for the low temperatures.

