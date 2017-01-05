Hoopsfest 2017 schedule announced

The Biloxi Shuckers used solid pitching and timely hitting by Dustin DeMuth to defeat the Biscuits in Montgomery to improve to 3-0 on the season.More >>
The Biloxi Shuckers used solid pitching and timely hitting by Dustin DeMuth to defeat the Biscuits in Montgomery to improve to 3-0 on the season.More >>
The Ole Miss offensive picked up from where it left off last season, passing the ball down field for big plays. That says a lot for the offense, but what about the defense?More >>
The Ole Miss offensive picked up from where it left off last season, passing the ball down field for big plays. That says a lot for the offense, but what about the defense?More >>
Junior quarterback Nick Fitzgerald had a tough day during the annual Mississippi State Maroon-White spring football game.More >>
Junior quarterback Nick Fitzgerald had a tough day during the annual Mississippi State Maroon-White spring football game.More >>
Rory McIlroy was in great position _ on the leaderboard, in the fairway, on the green _ to make a run in the Masters.More >>
Rory McIlroy was in great position _ on the leaderboard, in the fairway, on the green _ to make a run in the Masters.More >>