Twelfth Night celebration moves from Christmas to Carnival - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Twelfth Night celebration moves from Christmas to Carnival

By Mike Lacy, Reporter
Queen Ixolib 2016, Kimberley Rushton, leads the countdown to light the Mardi Gras Museum with carnival colors. (Photo source: WLOX) Queen Ixolib 2016, Kimberley Rushton, leads the countdown to light the Mardi Gras Museum with carnival colors. (Photo source: WLOX)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

There's a party on the 12th day of Christmas, and Florida transplant Brad Ludwig was at the Biloxi Visitors Center to enjoy it.

“We never take our tree down until the 12th night, so we celebrate the whole holiday and this brings in the whole, kind of new year for us," said Greg Johnson. "We’ve always loved Mardi Gras, and now we’re in a place where we can actually celebrate it and enjoy it.”

Johnson moved to the Coast from Indiana, a month ago and is ready to start the season.

“Good experience. Never experienced anything like this before, so I’m looking forward to it," added Johnson. 

Biloxi’s newest Mardi Gras tradition - the fourth annual Twelfth Night Celebration - is growing, but organizer Andi Oustalet wants all krewes to be involved.

“I feel like one coast is so important and that’s what we need to do with Mardi Gras,” Oustalet said. “Make it one coast and this event should kick off the season for our entire Gulf Coast.”

A mini-Fat Tuesday parade made the quick trip along Biloxi's busiest stretch of highway to the Mardi Gras Museum, led by Gulf Coast Carnival Royalty.

“It’s just the start of the whole entire tradition,” said Kimberley Rushton, Queen Ixolib 2016. “It’s an amazing experience and it’s great for the whole community.”

Jim Hardaman was King D’Iberville 2016.

“It’s the kick-off of Mardi Gras,” Hardaman said. “It’s a great tradition. It’s getting bigger every year for us and for Gulf Coast Carnival. I’m just proud to be part of it.”

