Wintry mix Friday night could bring issues for some South Mississippi roads

Cold weather is about to make a big comeback in South Mississippi as we move into our weekend.

Showers will be moving into the area with temperatures in the 40s on Friday, which will just make for a dreary day, but by the evening time some of the showers will have sleet mixed in with them.

"Not everyone will see sleet," said Meteorologist Andrew Wilson. "But those who do see sleet may end up with patchy ice on bridges for late Friday night and into Saturday morning."

As of Thursday evening, only Pearl River County is under a Winter Weather Advisory for the wintry mix that is threatening the area. However, Wilson says that we could also see some ice in Stone and George County as well.

"This event is going to be something that really only effects our more northern counties. We aren't expecting any ice accumulation for along I-10 or further south," said Wilson.

The main threat looks to be minor delays for traveling, mainly for the patchy ice that could form on bridges.

This will especially be an issue if you have plans to travel north along I-59, north along Highway 49, or north along Highway 98.

"This is really just a small threat for us, but areas to our north will have a higher risk for ice forming on bridges," said Wilson

The "Panicometer" set up by the WLOX First Alert Weather Team is currently set at "Allow Extra Time" to notify everyone to take it east on roads for Saturday morning.

"The ice will melt quickly on Saturday thanks to a good amount of sunshine and temperatures warming above freezing fairly quickly," said Wilson.

Another issue that will come about this weekend is the frigid temperatures.

The forecast is calling for temperatures between 28 to 32 degrees for coastal areas, and temperatures between 24 and 28 degrees for inland areas.

"Coastal areas will need to protect pets, plants, and people for Saturday night, but areas inland will also need to protect pipes for Saturday night into Sunday morning as they could deal with a hard freeze," said Wilson.

Be sure to let the water drip in your sink overnight and open up the cupboards under the sink to allow warmer air around the pipes to avoid pipes bursting.

Luckily, a warming trend will start to pick up for Sunday afternoon and we won't have to worry about pipes for Sunday night.

For the weekend, be sure to stay warm and keep an eye on the forecast on WLOX, WLOX.com and on the WLOX First Alert Weather App.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.