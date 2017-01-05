Indictments handed down for suspects in murder of Tena Broadus

A Harrison County Grand Jury has handed down indictments for the five suspects charged in the murder investigation of Tena Marie Broadus.

According to documents filed in circuit court Dec. 29, 2016, Kari Michelle Parker, Joshua Anthony Peterman, and Devin Deshawn Gregory were indicted on charges of first-degree murder. Natasha Marie Sellers and Aaron Dale Bobinger have been indicted on charges of accessory after the fact to murder.

Broadus was reported missing by her family on Sept. 25, 2015. Her remains were found burned and dumped in the Biloxi River of Oneal Rd. on Oct. 7, 2015.

Police believe Broadus was killed at Peterman’s home in the 15300 block of Oneal Rd. sometime on Sept. 18, 2015. Police said Broadus’ remains were later burned and dumped in the river.

Gulfport Police Chief Leonard Papania said Broadus and Peterman knew each other for some time. Investigators working the case called the killing a “horrible tragedy.”

Papania said officers started making arrests with the help of complex DNA tests three weeks after the remains were discovered.

The family issued the following statement on Jan. 6:

"This has been a long and sad process because of the heinous way for Tena to be murdered. We've crossed one hurdle. Now, the next hurdle will be the trial. This is still a shocking, sad and angry time. We're looking forward to the trial so we can have some sort of closure to this horrible death."

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.