Appeals court hears arguments in Singing River Health System case

Firefighters in Harrison County are responding to several small woods fires in Saucier. Fire Chief Pat Sullivan says the fires are near Diamond Road, near the northern part of the county. Crews are working now to bring them under control.
Both Biloxi Police Department and officials at Edgewater Mall say the rumors on social media of gunshots being fired inside the mall Saturday night are false.
Police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting outside a Biloxi tattoo parlor. The shooting happened Saturday night in the parking lot of Biloxi Ink Tattoo on Pass Road.
Biloxi continued their citywide Easter extravaganza with an Easter egg hunt at Hiller park on Saturday. Hundreds of families came out to enjoy the beautiful weather and holiday festivities.
April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.
Parents say questions about how comfortable students would be in situation such as "if you find out your neighbors are gay" are controversial and shouldn't be asked of middle schoolers.
It's the time of year Alabamians start to see fire ant mounds pop up just about everywhere. They're forming in yards, parks, fields, and on the side of the road. The mounds are a nuisance and also can be dangerous because of their stings.
The Alabama House Judicial Committee has released its report and a website regarding Gov. Robert Bentley's impeachment investigation.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged two inmates at the Kirkland Correctional Institute in Columbia with the deaths of four inmates found in a dorm Friday morning.
