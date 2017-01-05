No injuries reported in Harrison Co. trailer fire

The firefighters are gone but the damage remains after flames tore through part of a mobile home Thursday.

Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan said one person was home when the blaze erupted, but they were able to get out safely.

Firefighters responded to the call in a trailer park on Thompson Rd. around 1:30 p.m. Firefighters quickly knocked down the flames, and the fire was contained to only one bedroom, Sullivan said.

Firefighters from Long Beach and Harrison County worked together to extinguish the flames.

