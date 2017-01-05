Cold weather shelters opening Friday night - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Cold weather shelters opening Friday night

By Chris Thies, Digital Producer
Connect
(Photo source: WLOX) (Photo source: WLOX)
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) -

The coast is bracing for another round of frigid temperatures expected to reach the area Friday and last through the weekend.

Two cold weather shelters have announced their intentions to open to help those in need avoid the chill.

The Salvation Army Cold Weather Shelter in Gulfport will be open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 4 p.m. to 8 a.m.

The Salvation Army is in need of volunteers to staff the shelter during this time. Click here to sign up for a shift.

A shelter in Hancock County is opening its doors Friday night. Old Spanish Trail Baptist Church will be open Friday and Saturday from 6 p.m. to 9 a.m. The shelter is located at 5078 Hwy. 90 in Bay St. Louis.

If you know someone in need of a ride to the church, please call Hancock County Dispatch at 228-255-9191.

A shelter will be open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday night in D'Iberville at the civic center on Automall Pkwy. It's operated by the Seashore Mission and opens at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Firefighters working small brush fires in Saucier

    Firefighters working small brush fires in Saucier

    Sunday, April 9 2017 2:53 PM EDT2017-04-09 18:53:05 GMT

    Firefighters in Harrison County are responding to several small woods fires in Saucier. Fire Chief Pat Sullivan says the fires are near Diamond Road, near the northern part of the county. Crews are working now to bring them under control.  

    More >>

    Firefighters in Harrison County are responding to several small woods fires in Saucier. Fire Chief Pat Sullivan says the fires are near Diamond Road, near the northern part of the county. 

    More >>

  • Small woods, brush fires in northern Harrison County

    Small woods, brush fires in northern Harrison County

    Sunday, April 9 2017 2:49 PM EDT2017-04-09 18:49:51 GMT
    Firefighters in Harrison County are responding to several small woods fires in Saucier. Fire Chief Pat Sullivan says the fires are near Diamond Road, near the northern part of the county. Crews are working now to bring them under control.  We will continue to update this story if new information becomes available. Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved. More >>
    Firefighters in Harrison County are responding to several small woods fires in Saucier. Fire Chief Pat Sullivan says the fires are near Diamond Road, near the northern part of the county. Crews are working now to bring them under control.  We will continue to update this story if new information becomes available. Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved. More >>

  • No gunshots fired at mall, despite social media rumors

    No gunshots fired at mall, despite social media rumors

    Sunday, April 9 2017 1:36 PM EDT2017-04-09 17:36:50 GMT
    (Photo source: Edgewater Mall)(Photo source: Edgewater Mall)

    Both Biloxi Police Department and officials at Edgewater Mall say the rumors on social media of gunshots being fired inside the mall Saturday night are false. 

    More >>

    Both Biloxi Police Department and officials at Edgewater Mall say the rumors on social media of gunshots being fired inside the mall Saturday night are false. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly