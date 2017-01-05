Cold weather shelters opening Friday night

The coast is bracing for another round of frigid temperatures expected to reach the area Friday and last through the weekend.

Two cold weather shelters have announced their intentions to open to help those in need avoid the chill.

The Salvation Army Cold Weather Shelter in Gulfport will be open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 4 p.m. to 8 a.m.

The Salvation Army is in need of volunteers to staff the shelter during this time. Click here to sign up for a shift.

A shelter in Hancock County is opening its doors Friday night. Old Spanish Trail Baptist Church will be open Friday and Saturday from 6 p.m. to 9 a.m. The shelter is located at 5078 Hwy. 90 in Bay St. Louis.

If you know someone in need of a ride to the church, please call Hancock County Dispatch at 228-255-9191.

A shelter will be open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday night in D'Iberville at the civic center on Automall Pkwy. It's operated by the Seashore Mission and opens at 5 p.m.

