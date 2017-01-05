CSX train slams into Pepsi truck; driver unharmed - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

CSX train slams into Pepsi truck; driver unharmed

The driver was able to get out of the truck and no injuries were reported. (Photo source: WLOX) The driver was able to get out of the truck and no injuries were reported. (Photo source: WLOX)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

A normal day of delivering Pepsi products turned into a scary scene Thursday morning when a CS train rammed into a Pepsi truck.

Curious onlookers flocked to the area, eager to see what caused the commotion in downtown Biloxi.

"I'm down the street picking up my medicine and we heard this loud noise, and someone came in and said a Pepsi driver had gotten killed," said John Harness. "We freaked out, and we come down here to see what was going on."

Fortunately, the driver of the truck - Nicholas Contreras - made it out minutes before the collision.

Witnesses say that after getting stuck on the tracks, Contreras jumped out of the truck and called 911. Minutes later, he attempted to flag down the oncoming westbound train - but it was too late.

The train plowed into the truck, pushing it about 50-yards toward the Meuse crossing.

"He's fine. A little shaken up, as you can imagine," said Brian Dykes with the Biloxi Police Department.

MOBILE USERS: Click here to view photos from the crash

The crash sent Pepsi products spilling out of the truck, and destroyed a crossing gate. All of the crossings from Main to Oak Streets were temporarily shut down as crews removed the delivery truck.

Before giving an all clear to re-open the area, CS inspected both the train and the tracks to make sure they were safe. Three hours later, the scene was given an all clear.

"You simply got to pay attention to those crossing grade signs where it tells you not to cross if you got a larger vehicle. There are several times when we've had limousines stuck on these tracks at these types of grades," said Dykes.

Contreras has worked for the company for four years, and has never had a problem with the Main Street crossing before Thursday's accident. The area manager for Pepsi did not want to comment, citing insurance reasons.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.

