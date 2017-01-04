WLOX Editorial: We urge our legislators to spend their time wisely

The annual Mississippi State Legislative Session is underway in Jackson. As our state turns 200 years old this year, lawmakers are struggling with how to come up with a $6 billion budget.

As often is the case, spending proposals far outpace expected revenue. Our elected lawmakers spend a great deal of time proposing things.

Usually the 122 state representatives and 32 senators collectively file thousands of proposed bills each year. Only a few hundred are ever approved.

This year changing the education funding formula is being considered, and increased funding for decaying roads and bridges is being pushed.

We urge our legislators to spend their time wisely in Jackson on proposals that have a real chance to become law and to be real stewards of how our tax dollars are spent. In our book, $6 billion is a lot of tax money.

That's our opinion, we would like to hear yours.

Rick Williams

WLOX-TV General Manager

