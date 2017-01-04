Gulfport PD accepting applications for Citizen's Police Academy

The goal of the academy is to increase communication and trust between the officers and public by giving a look into what police do every day. (Photo source: Gulfport Police Department)

The Gulfport Police Department is hoping to build stronger relationships in the community through its Citizen’s Police Academy.

The police department is now accepting applications for its 2017 spring session. The academy consists of eight three-hour sessions starting at 6 p.m. on Thursday nights. The first session will be held March 9.

The goal of the academy is to increase communication and trust between the officers and public by giving a look into what police do every day.

Organizers hope those who attend the academy will take what they learn back out into the community to share with others.

The classes are described as a hands-on but low stressed atmosphere that fosters conversation and interaction. Participants will get a chance to learn about all aspects of the police department including patrol operations, narcotics enforcement, crime mapping, K9 units, and crime scene operations.

Anyone 18 or older who is not a convicted felon can apply. Applications will be considered on a first come, first served basis, so sign up now if you want to participate.

Please visit www.gulfportpolice.net to download an application, or call 228-868-5703 if you have any questions.

