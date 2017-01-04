Daughter of former Waveland mayor found; charges likely for thos - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Daughter of former Waveland mayor found; charges likely for those involved

Raven Longo (Photo source: WLOX) Raven Longo (Photo source: WLOX)
WAVELAND, MS (WLOX) -

The daughter of former mayor Tommy Longo has been found safe. 

According to a press release, 16-year-old Raven Longo was found on Dec. 4 in Pearl River County at the home of 54-year-old Normal Paul Foster; who is currently on probation for multiple felony drug convictions. 

"We are currently investigating to find out how she arrived at that residence and where else she might have stayed during the time she was missing. Charges are very likely for anyone who knew she a runaway and still harbored or transported her," said Sgt. Erik Castro. 

Missing since Dec. 19, Raven was found around 4 p.m. Wednesday with the help of the sheriff’s department and the Poplarville Police Department. She is now back in Hancock County.

The investigation into her disappearance is ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Waveland Police Department. 

