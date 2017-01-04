Kemper County power plant hopes to go on line in January - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

breaking

Kemper County power plant hopes to go on line in January

(Photo source: MS Power) (Photo source: MS Power)
KEMPER COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

As a new year rolls around, the Kemper County power plant continues to work toward becoming fully operational. 

In a December report, Mississippi Power said there remained a chance it could make the Kemper County plant fully operational by the end of 2016. However, it was more hopeful the lignite plant would go on line in January.

A recently filed report says in part:

"In connection with the filing of its Kemper County Integrated Coal Gasification Combined Cycle Project Monthly Status Report through October 2016 (the “October PSC Report”), Mississippi Power disclosed that, while it remained possible to meet the previously-projected in-service date of December 31, 2016, it expected the Kemper IGCC to be placed in service during January 2017. Following the filing of the October PSC Report,

Mississippi Power experienced challenges with the gas clean-up systems for gasifier “B”, which have delayed the integrated operation of both gasifiers; however, Mississippi Power continues to expect that the Kemper IGCC will be placed in service by January 31, 2017."

The plant is producing power through its lignite operation. Although the power is being used by Mississippi Power customers, the more than $7 billion investment still is not fully operational.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • George Co. woman arrested following phone scam

    George Co. woman arrested following phone scam

    Friday, April 7 2017 8:39 PM EDT2017-04-08 00:39:13 GMT
    A woman accused of scamming George County residents is behind bars.  According to the George County Sheriff's Department, 36-year-old Amberly Lashae Miller reportedly represented herself on the phone as a Walmart employee. Miller allegedly told victims they had been overcharged and that she needed their credit card information to issue a reimbursement.  Then, Miller reportedly used the credit card numbers to make online and phone purchases.  Miller was arre...More >>
    A woman accused of scamming George County residents is behind bars.  According to the George County Sheriff's Department, 36-year-old Amberly Lashae Miller reportedly represented herself on the phone as a Walmart employee. Miller allegedly told victims they had been overcharged and that she needed their credit card information to issue a reimbursement.  Then, Miller reportedly used the credit card numbers to make online and phone purchases.  Miller was arre...More >>

  • Coast veterans support President Trump's retaliation

    Coast veterans support President Trump's retaliation

    Friday, April 7 2017 6:53 PM EDT2017-04-07 22:53:57 GMT

    In South Mississippi, the reaction to a United States airstrike on a Syrian Air force base is strong.

    More >>

    In South Mississippi, the reaction to a United States airstrike on a Syrian Air force base is strong.

    More >>

  • Janaya Thompson murder detective recognized for work on case

    Janaya Thompson murder detective recognized for work on case

    Friday, April 7 2017 6:21 PM EDT2017-04-07 22:21:43 GMT

    The lead Gulfport detective who helped bring a killer to justice following the brutal murder of Janaya Thompson was honored with the top law enforcement award Friday. 

    More >>

    The lead Gulfport detective who helped bring a killer to justice following the brutal murder of Janaya Thompson was honored with the top law enforcement award Friday. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly