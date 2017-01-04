Kemper County power plant hopes to go on line in January

As a new year rolls around, the Kemper County power plant continues to work toward becoming fully operational.

In a December report, Mississippi Power said there remained a chance it could make the Kemper County plant fully operational by the end of 2016. However, it was more hopeful the lignite plant would go on line in January.

A recently filed report says in part:

"In connection with the filing of its Kemper County Integrated Coal Gasification Combined Cycle Project Monthly Status Report through October 2016 (the “October PSC Report”), Mississippi Power disclosed that, while it remained possible to meet the previously-projected in-service date of December 31, 2016, it expected the Kemper IGCC to be placed in service during January 2017. Following the filing of the October PSC Report, Mississippi Power experienced challenges with the gas clean-up systems for gasifier “B”, which have delayed the integrated operation of both gasifiers; however, Mississippi Power continues to expect that the Kemper IGCC will be placed in service by January 31, 2017."

The plant is producing power through its lignite operation. Although the power is being used by Mississippi Power customers, the more than $7 billion investment still is not fully operational.

