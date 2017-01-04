Darwell's in Long Beach named to Forbes Top 10 list - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Darwell's in Long Beach named to Forbes Top 10 list

By Renee Johnson, Digital Content Director
LONG BEACH, MS (WLOX) -

Darwell's Cafe in Long Beach is now among America's culinary elite thanks to Forbes. The coast favorite was just listed among the magazine's 10 Best Restaurants of 2016.

Food writer Larry Olmsted called his meal at Darwell's his "most surprising meal of the year." He describes Darwell's as a charming hideaway with "whimsical art covering the walls, the amazing bring your own booze outdoor space with regular live music." 

"I loved Darwell’s before I ever tasted the food," Olmsted wrote. "Then I tasted the food: Wow!"

Olmstead was impressed with the crab melt sandwich and Darwell's Sampler, which includes crawfish etouffee, shrimp creole and gumbo. 

You can check out the full article here: http://bit.ly/2j5rYbC

Darwell's has some impressive neighbors on the Forbes list. Most of the restaurants in the top ten are located in big cities like New York, Miami, San Francisco, and Las Vegas. 

Darwell Yeager took to Facebook Wednesday to thank all the customers who make the restaurant a success. He said he was humbled and excited by the recognition. 

Olmsted's name may be familiar to you as the Great American Bites restaurant columnist for USAToday. He estimates that he eats out 250 times a year, so to be included among his top "taste memories" is quite flattering.

