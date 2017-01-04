Teen reported missing in Pascagoula found safe

The 14-year-old boy reported missing from Pascagoula on Wednesday is back home safe with his family, police said.

Pascagoula police asked for the public’s help finding Trenton Montrell Smith around 10 a.m. He was found safe sometime after noon.

The Facebook post asking for help finding Trenton was shared more than a 100 times in just a few hours.

