Family thankful for D’Iberville first responders after water rescue

D’Iberville first responders jumped into action rescuing Josh, his friend, and his grandpa by boat. (Photo source: WLOX)

A family is safe and together again thanks to the quick actions taken by D’Iberville first responders.

After a few days of heavy downpours, South Mississippi felt the pain of swelling rivers.

"It came, and it was steady rising. It was a scary situation," said Jamie Brosh.

The situation became even scarier for Brosh when her son and father were trapped in his riverside home while the Tchoutacabouffa River rapidly rose around them. Josh Brosh, 14, remembered waking up and looking through the house for his grandfather.

"That's when I saw him on the ground, and I didn't know what to do," said Josh.

Josh's grandpa has diabetes and had collapsed. Josh immediately called his mom, sending her into a panic.

"I knew that people couldn't get to him. I was scared. I was worried," said Brosh.

She called emergency responders, who jumped into action. The D'Iberville fire and police departments rescued Josh, his friend, and grandpa by boat and Humvee.

Fire Chief Gerald Smith said this situation had a happy ending, but it serves as a lesson for anyone with medical issues living in flood-prone areas.

"You may want to think about finding a relative to stay with for a couple of days, because worst case scenario, there may come a time that we don't have access to get back there to you," said Smith.

Fortunately, that wasn't the case this time. The first responders who helped said this kind of successful mission is what they're trained for.

"I genuinely want to help people. In this case, we did get the opportunity to help somebody that was in need, that wouldn't have been able to get out any other way. It's a really good feeling," said Sgt. Jason King, with the D'Iberville Police Department.

Thanks to the quick actions of a handful of emergency personnel, a family is breathing a sigh of relief after a chaotic start to their new year.

Josh's grandfather is safely in the hospital recovering. The river has since receded around his home in D'Iberville.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.