Flames spread through Gulfport home overnight - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Flames spread through Gulfport home overnight

By Cassie Archebelle, Executive Producer
Fire investigators are looking into what sparked a late night blaze inside a Gulfport home. (Photo Source: WLOX) Fire investigators are looking into what sparked a late night blaze inside a Gulfport home. (Photo Source: WLOX)
GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

Fire investigators are looking into what sparked a late night blaze inside a Gulfport home.

Firemen got to the scene on Boardman Boulevard around 11 p.m. Tuesday. There they found heavy fire inside the kitchen, hall and attic. Within ten minutes, crews were able to get the blaze under control. But despite their quick work, the 3-bedroom home has extensive damage.

We're told two people were sleeping inside as the flames began to quickly spread. Both were able to make it out safely. But one of the family dogs did not make it.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

