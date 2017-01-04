NEW ON GMM: Flames spread through Gulfport home overnight

BREAKING OVERNIGHT: Flames heavily damaged a Gulfport home overnight. Jonathan Brannan is live from the scene on Good Morning Mississippi with a look at the damage and what we've learned about the investigation this morning.

RIVER WATCH: Meteorologist Wesley Williams is closely tracking the river stages across the coast. The Tchoutacabouffa River is expected to crest today at 15.6 feet. Turn on GMM now to get the full forecast from Wesley.

You can watch our show on a mobile device or catch up on the latest WLOX newscast by clicking this link >> http://shout.lt/ZFqn

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.