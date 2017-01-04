NEW ON GMM: Flames spread through Gulfport home overnight - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

NEW ON GMM: Flames spread through Gulfport home overnight

By Cassie Archebelle, Executive Producer
BREAKING OVERNIGHT: Flames heavily damaged a Gulfport home overnight. Jonathan Brannan is live from the scene on Good Morning Mississippi with a look at the damage and what we've learned about the investigation this morning.

RIVER WATCH: Meteorologist Wesley Williams is closely tracking the river stages across the coast. The Tchoutacabouffa River is expected to crest today at 15.6 feet. Turn on GMM now to get the full forecast from Wesley.

