Bay St. Louis council approves new interim police chief

A 23-year veteran of the Mississippi Highway Patrol was appointed the new interim police chief of Bay St. Louis during a tense city council meeting Tuesday night.

Darren Freeman is the current Director of Internal Affairs at MHP. He was the choice of Bay St. Louis Mayor Les Fillingame to take over as the city's new interim chief.

The council vote to approve Freeman was 3-2, with one councilman abstaining. The city's current interim chief, Wes Mayley, approached the podium and spoke out in favor of Freeman.

Also during Tuesday's meeting, council appeared to move away from a plan to have the Hancock County Sheriff's Office permanently take control of policing in the city. Many residents who attended the meeting were in favor of Bay St. Louis maintaining control of its police department.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.