Flooded D'Iberville road causes headaches for neighbors, drivers

Flowing flood waters forced one section of a busy road in D'Iberville to remain closed Tuesday. Lamey Bridge Road is shut down from Johnson Still Road to Lickskillet. The move is affecting some stranded neighbors.

D'Iberville police officer Jason King stopped a driver who was trying to cross Lamey Bridge Road Tuesday morning.

"Don't know if you can make it any further than this. Please do not drive in the water because it's deep, okay?" he told the driver.

Officers shut down a section of the Lamey Bridge Road Saturday night when the rain started coming down hard. The flood water has not receded.

"It's very serious. Right when you make it around the curb, it's just behind us. The water's moving very rapidly across the roadway, which I would guess would probably sweep a small vehicle off the road," said King.

Officers spent Tuesday morning checking on nearby streets and homes, especially those on the Tchoutacabouffa River.

"It's bad and that's where some of the areas on Riverside Drive where we encountered four to five feet water, and it's still rising," said King.

"We're trying to get back to our house is what we're trying to do. There's a lot of water. It's waist deep," said Dena Cox.

Dena Cox and her husband, Scott, just moved into a home on Riverside Drive last Friday.

"We've got people that are still stranded at our house that came down to help us," said Dena Cox.

The couple had to walk more than two miles to reach a gas station. They called Uber so they could go rent a car to pick up their daughters from the airport.

"We're looking at buying a raft to get the luggage back to the house with the girls so we can get back home. We're either going to do that or get a hotel room, so it's up in the air," said Cox.

"It's pretty bad right through here. If any of the residents in the area need any assistance and they don't feel safe getting in or out, more out than in, they need to give us a call before they get themselves in a situation they might not be able to get out of," said King.

Police expect that stretch of Lamey Bridge Road to be closed through Wednesday.

