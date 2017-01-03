Woman reported missing in Biloxi found safe in Gulfport

A 19-year-old woman reported missing in Biloxi has been found safe in Gulfport. Officials said Gulfport police found liLeah Lee and reported she is in good health.

Lee was reported missing after she was last seen on Hwy. 90 on Dec. 27, 2016. Biloxi police asked for public assistance finding her Tuesday.

Investigators said there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding her disappearance.

Officer Michael Wheeler, with the Biloxi Police Department, thanked the public for assistance with the case.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.