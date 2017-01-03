Section of beach in Long Beach closed after sewage leak

A stretch of beach in Long Beach is closed to contact and fishing after sewage leaked into the Mississippi Sound. The closed area stretches from South Lang Ave. to Runnels Ave.

Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality spokesman Robbie Wilbur said the sewage leak was caused by an electrical failure at a lift station near South Island View Ave.

Wilbur said the city has repaired the lift station, but residents should avoid contact with the water or seafood harvested from the area until further notice.

