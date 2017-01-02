Armed robber holds up Diamondhead motel

The getaway car is described as a Nissan Altima. (Photo source: Hancock County Sheriff's Office)

Investigators say the man pulled out a gun and took off with cash. (Photo source: Hancock County Sheriff's Office)

Detectives are looking for a man who robbed the Econo Lodge. (Photo source: Hancock County Sheriff's Office)

Detectives say this surveillance picture was taken on Saturday night when the suspect was casing out the motel. (Photo source: Hancock County Sheriff's Office)

The Hancock County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who robbed a Diamondhead motel Monday night.

According to Chief Investigator Glenn Grannan, a man wearing a hoodie held up the Econo Lodge, just south of I-10, around 7:00 p.m. Grannan said the robber showed a gun and demanded money. The employee then handed over an undetermined amount of cash.

The suspect drove away in a Nissan Altima, likely model year 2013.

Both the robbery and the getaway vehicle were captured by surveillance cameras.

If you have any information that can help investigators, you're asked to contact the Hancock County Sheriff's Office.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.