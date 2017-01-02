Police still searching for suspect in Pass Christian shooting

If you have any information that could help police solve this crime, call the Pass Christian Police Department at 228-452-3301. (Photo source: WLOX)

Pass Christian police are still searching for the man who shot a person in the chest on New Year's Day.

A neighbor, who didn't want us to use her name, said she and her husband woke up Sunday morning at 6:30 to the sight of police cars across the street.

"My husband was up before I was, he noticed it first, and when I got up he asked me about it," she recalled. "I said, 'I don't know what's going on.' I looked and saw a sheriff, police cars, and noticed something going on."

According to Pass Christian police, one person was shot in the chest at a home in the 100 block of Lynn Circle. The gunman is described as a black man between 5'6" and 5'8", with dreadlocks, who was wearing all dark or black clothing at the time of the shooting.

Police Chief Tim Hendricks said the man broke into the home, demanded money from the victim, fired one shot, and fled. Investigators said the person shot in the chest is still recovering in the hospital, and the victim's injuries are not life-threatening.

Meanwhile, neighbors say they're shocked something like this happened so close to home.

"I've been back here since December 23, 1970, and we haven't had any of this kind of stuff happening in this neighborhood as long as I've been back here. I raised a lot of kids in this neighborhood. Because on this side, there are a lot of settled people that live here, and we just keep to ourselves," the neighbor said.

If you have any information that could help police solve this crime, call the Pass Christian Police Department at 228-452-3301.

