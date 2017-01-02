Harrison County deputy injured in I-10 crash

A Harrison County Sheriff’s deputy was rushed to the hospital with moderate injuries after being involved in a crash on I-10. (Photo source: WLOX)

A Harrison County Sheriff’s deputy was rushed to the hospital with moderate injuries after being involved in a crash on I-10.

Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman Chase Elkins said the crash happened in the eastbound lanes near mile marker 31. That’s the Canal Rd. exit.

Officials believe the deputy hydroplaned on the highway. The patrol car crashed into the median and stopped against the center median safety fencing.

We’re told the deputy was taken to Garden Park Medical Center in Gulfport. He was on his way to work when the accident happened.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the accident. It was one of three accidents in that area Monday afternoon.

