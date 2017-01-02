Storm damage in Pearl River County

Monday afternoon the strong storm moving through South Mississippi knocked down trees and blew in the garage door of a fire station in Pearl River County. That's according to Emergency Management Director Danny Manley.



Viewer J. Ott sent us a picture of a snapped tree blocking Pine Grove Road. Manley said there are trees down across the county and they are dealing with saturated ground from all the rain that has fallen there.

WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Wilson said in the past 48 hours Pearl River County has had anywhere from four to eight inches of rain, depending on where you are in the county.

