Storm damage in Pearl River County - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Storm damage in Pearl River County

Storm knocks down trees in Pearl River County. (Photo Source: J. Ott) Storm knocks down trees in Pearl River County. (Photo Source: J. Ott)

Monday afternoon the strong storm moving through South Mississippi knocked down trees and blew in the garage door of a fire station in Pearl River County. That's according to Emergency Management Director Danny Manley.
 
Viewer J. Ott sent us a picture of a snapped tree blocking Pine Grove Road. Manley said there are trees down across the county and they are dealing with saturated ground from all the rain that has fallen there. 

WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Wilson said in the past 48 hours Pearl River County has had anywhere from four to eight inches of rain, depending on where you are in the county.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.  

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Man drowns after jumping off pier for hat

    Man drowns after jumping off pier for hat

    Wednesday, April 5 2017 2:36 AM EDT2017-04-05 06:36:49 GMT
    Wednesday, April 5 2017 2:36 AM EDT2017-04-05 06:36:49 GMT

    The man’s girlfriend says a group of men made derogatory comments directed at her, and when her boyfriend confronted them, they knocked his hat in the water.

    More >>

    The man’s girlfriend says a group of men made derogatory comments directed at her, and when her boyfriend confronted them, they knocked his hat in the water.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly