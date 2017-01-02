Some South Mississippians still dealing with flooding - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Some South Mississippians still dealing with flooding

The only thing reliable about our South Mississippi weather is that you can rely on it to create hazardous conditions from time to time. (Photo source: Ashley Nichole) The only thing reliable about our South Mississippi weather is that you can rely on it to create hazardous conditions from time to time. (Photo source: Ashley Nichole)
Some of these people are still dealing with the aftermath of heavy rainfall. (Photo source: WLOX) Some of these people are still dealing with the aftermath of heavy rainfall. (Photo source: WLOX)
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) -

While many South Mississippians experienced a dry January day Tuesday, those living near rivers weren't as fortunate. Some of these people are still dealing with the aftermath of heavy rainfall.

The only thing reliable about our South Mississippi weather is that you can rely on it to create hazardous conditions from time to time. When heavy rainfall happens, sometimes that rain turns a street into a river.    

Certain areas of the coast have adapted. One of those areas is the Lorraine Road Bridge over the Biloxi River. The new bridge was just completed last summer.

"It makes it a lot easier," said Tammy Smith, a driver who uses the bridge almost every day.

The new bridge bypasses an area that floods regularly. Several drivers said it was a big hassle to deal with the conditions before the new bridge was constructed. Sometimes, it was impossible to know if the road was closed until you got to it.

"Then, once you would find out, they would have signs posted, but then you would have to reroute, which would take me another 20 minutes," said Chris Martin, who owns a business nearby.

Another river that swells easily is the Tchoutacabouffa.

"If you ever have a question about where we park when we have floods, there it is," said Craig Lobb, referring to a line of cars parked on the higher ground along Hwy. 67 in D'Iberville.

Lobb said his neighborhood is trained to deal with circumstances like this.

"A little inconvenience isn't a big deal as long as it doesn't inconvenience too many people from doing what they need to do," Lobb said.

All of the houses in Wells Ferry Landing are lifted, and the folks who live there are experienced.

"We're used to it. We bought into it, so here we are," said Roy Smith, who has called this neighborhood home for 12 years with his wife, Cindy.

Roy and Cindy say the pilgrimage of cars and belongings to higher ground takes place once every few years. 

"It's a little stressful, because you're not sure where it's going to end up at. But, we were prepared. We take and have everything ready to go hours before. We watch the river stages and just kind of take it from there," said Cindy.

The Wolf, Biloxi, and Tchoutacabouffa Rivers were forecasted to crest a few feet above flood stage levels.

To check current river stages, visit this site: https://waterdata.usgs.gov/nwis.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.

