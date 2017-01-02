River residents know how to face flooding

One of the worst areas was in front of Bill Spurlin's flea market business. (Photo source: WLOX)

In Long Beach, 28th St. was among the roadways closed because of high water. (Photo source: WLOX)

The high water headaches continue along the coast. Rising rivers, overworked drainage ditches, and roadways closed because of high water. (Photo source: WLOX)

It's easy to tell when the river is about to flood. Just look for the line of cars, boats, and trailers parked in a line along higher ground. The rain-swollen river pushes beyond its banks, into yards and across adjoining roadways. Residents here know how to deal with these occasional high water events.

"When you live on the river, and get plenty of rain like this, it has a tendency to flood like this. Especially where my brother lives. He lives right off the river, too," said Donald Dorcik.

Road closures go hand in hand with flooding along the rivers. Overworked drainage ditches simply can't handle the overflow. And it's usually the same low-lying spots that people have come to expect.

"It's pretty bad. Roads all flooded. You can't get in or out," said Dorcik.

Anyone who's lived along the river will tell you when the high waters threaten, you take your boats, cars and personal belongings and move them all to higher ground.

Kayaks and skiffs are common among the owners of these elevated homes along the river. The small boats can get you to and from your vehicle, parked on the higher ground, to get where you need to go.

Farther west, flood waters from the Wolf River usually close down a section of Bells Ferry Road. Drainage ditches struggle to keep pace with the rainfall.

With water flowing out of the ditches, several sections of 28th Street were shut down by high water. One of the worst flooding areas was in front of Bill Spurlin's flea market business on 28th Street.

"We cover things and the water hasn't gotten up to the merchandise. It's Awesome Deals flea market. We've been here about three years now," said Spurlin. "I’ve seen the water come up a couple of times since I've been here."

