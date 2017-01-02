Tornado watch canceled early as threat exits area - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Tornado watch canceled early as threat exits area

By WLOX First Alert Weather Team
By Wesley Williams, Meteorologist
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) -

UPDATE: As of 5:00 P.M. Monday, all of the counties in the WLOX viewing area of South Mississippi are no longer under a tornado watch. The tornado watch was canceled early as the threat has moved out of the area. Flooding threat remains.

A Tornado watch has been issued for the WLOX viewing area until 8 p.m. Monday. The counties included in the watch area are Pearl River, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Stone, and George.

 A few tornadoes will be possible within the watch area. Also scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph will be likely, and isolated large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter will be possible.

Remember, a tornado watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings.

