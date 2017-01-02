George County tornado warning expires

Parts of George County were under a tornado warning for nearly an hour Monday as strong storms moved through the area. The warning expired at 11 a.m.

We’re told no damage was reported, and the strongest part of the storms stayed to the north in Greene County.

The WLOX First Alert Weather Team is expecting more storms to move through South Mississippi as the day goes on. The storms are expected to produce heavy rain and some lightning. The potential for damaging winds and isolated tornadoes is possible.

