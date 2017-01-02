NOW ON GMM: Meteorologist Wesley Williams tracks today's thunder - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

NOW ON GMM: Meteorologist Wesley Williams tracks today's thunderstorms

By Cassie Archebelle, Executive Producer
Showers and thunderstorms are almost certain for all of South Mississippi today. Flooding also remains a concern because of the heavy rainfall. Meteorologist Wesley Williams has the latest on your wet Monday forecast on Good Morning Mississippi. And Janel Forte is live on GMM looking at river conditions across the coast.

You can watch our show on a mobile device or catch up on the latest WLOX newscast by clicking this link >> http://shout.lt/ZFqn

  Man drowns after jumping off pier for hat

    Man drowns after jumping off pier for hat

    Wednesday, April 5 2017 2:36 AM EDT2017-04-05 06:36:49 GMT
    Wednesday, April 5 2017 2:36 AM EDT2017-04-05 06:36:49 GMT

    The man's girlfriend says a group of men made derogatory comments directed at her, and when her boyfriend confronted them, they knocked his hat in the water.

    The man’s girlfriend says a group of men made derogatory comments directed at her, and when her boyfriend confronted them, they knocked his hat in the water.

