Heavy rains cause beach erosion - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Heavy rains cause beach erosion

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

The heavy rain over the past couple days has heavily eroded an area of Harrison County Beach.

According to Sand Beach Director Chuck Loftis, the area between Hewes Avenue and Courthouse Road in Gulfport has been eroding away for a while.

Loftis says crews will be working to fill in the area in within the next six to eight months.

Crews will be out Tuesday morning to deal with the washout from weekend storms.

