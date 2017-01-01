Brennan proves elite skillset at Under Armour All-America Game

In the Under Armour All-America Game, the participants are all in high school, but the competition is advanced all across the field.

Despite the overwhelmingly obvious elite talent in Orlando, Myles Brennan performed well on the national stage.

Brennan passed for 111 yards and a touchdown to help Team Armour to a 24-21 win over Team Highlight in the 2017 Under Armour All-America Game Sunday afternoon.

What a high school career it has been.. Wouldn't want to go out any other way! #TeamArmour — Myles Brennan (@mylesbrennan12) January 1, 2017

The LSU commit's lone touchdown pass was of the 44-yard variety to Jeff Thomas, who caught a 4th-and-4 pass on an out route near the sideline before breaking multiple tackles.

Brennan also completed a 30-yard pass on the same drive to Tee Higgins.

"This whole weekend has been great," Brennan told WBRZ-TV after the game. "LSU wins on the same field, we come back and we win. Both played well. I'm just excited to get down there and I'm happy for the Tigers."

Brennan, who completed 7 of 13 passes, was one of only two quarterbacks out of five in the game to have a completion percentage better than 50%. Kasim Hill (4 of 7) also played on Team Armour.

"We had three quarterbacks, and that was a little different, a transition every series," Brennan said. "I'd never done that. Usually a quarterback tries to find his groove and stay in it. I feel like all three of us went out and performed really well, got the ball to the most athletic kids we have and they made the plays."

He and Lowell Narcisse have re-committed to the LSU Tigers after exploring their options further earlier this year.

National Signing Day is February 1. The St. Stanislaus senior is one of 18 players in the Class of 2017 from the Mississippi gulf coast to have at least one FBS offer, including one of four Rockachaws along with Chase Rogers (undecided), Darius Pittman (Purdue) and Corbin Blanchard (Air Force).

