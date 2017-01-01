South Mississippians talk New Year's Resolutions

Even though getting in shape and losing weight isn't everyone's resolution, it is important to many. (Image Source: WLOX News)

Just eight percent of people actually keep their resolutions, that's according to forbes.com(Image Source: WLOX News)

Jan. 1 marks the start of a new year, prompting some people to think about what they want to do differently.

"I want to give back more. So many of us take. God's been good to me, so this year I want to focus on giving back to people," said David Campbell.

Most people resolve to better themselves.

"Just try to be a better person and stay as healthy as possible," said Curtis Bosley.

However, Curtis Bosley is already on the right track with his.

"I usually drive and walk," said Bosley. "But right now I'm just bicycling, which is good for my health."

Even though getting in shape and losing weight isn't everyone's resolution, it's important to many. Planet Fitness in Biloxi had dozens of people breaking a sweat on the first day of 2017, but the crowd was mostly regular gym goers.

High school soccer player Darryl Maxwell says fitness isn't a resolution, but rather a way of life.

"Soccer makes me realize how much I want to do fitness more, and the fitness makes me realize how much how I want to soccer more," said Darryl. "Because when you improve in one, you improve in the other."

For Martha Harper, who has been exercising with her husband for about seven years, working out is the easy part. It's maintaining a healthy diet that will to take real will power.

"I'm just going to try to do portion control and stop the sugary drinks. I love sweet tea and Coca Cola, so I'm going to try to cut some of that out," said Harper.

